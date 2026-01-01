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Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory
Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory
Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory
USA / 18+
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Synopsis
Wonka returns to his chocolate factory after serving time in prison for turning a child into a blueberry, but faces teenager Charlie Paley and friends who plot to break in and steal a priceless Wonka Bar to save their homes from eviction.
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Cast
Taika Waititi
Kit Connor
Writer
Roald Dahl
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Netflix Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks (SPI)
Film rating
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