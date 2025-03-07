Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Dear Tomorrow
7.0
Dear Tomorrow
, 2025
Dear Tomorrow
Denmark, Sweden, Japan / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
7.0
Going
0
Not going
0
Dear Tomorrow
trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
Synopsis
Dear Tomorrow is a multi-character story about loneliness. Set in Japan, the film centers around the mental health hotline called “A Place for You”, where a group of young volunteers are chatting with thousands in need, every single day.
Expand
Director
Kaspar Astrup Schröder
Writer
Kaspar Astrup Schröder
Composer
Jon Ekstrand
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Denmark / Sweden / Japan
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
15 February 2026
World premiere
7 March 2025
Also known as
Dear Tomorrow, Dear Tomorrow - Ensom i Tokyo, Ensam i Tokyo, Ensom i Tokyo
More
Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
Dear Tomorrow
Trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree