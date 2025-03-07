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Poster of Dear Tomorrow
7.0
Dear Tomorrow - trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
Kinoafisha Films Dear Tomorrow
7.0

Dear Tomorrow

, 2025
Dear Tomorrow
Denmark, Sweden, Japan / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Dear Tomorrow
7.0
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Dear Tomorrow - trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
Dear Tomorrow  trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder

Synopsis

Dear Tomorrow is a multi-character story about loneliness. Set in Japan, the film centers around the mental health hotline called “A Place for You”, where a group of young volunteers are chatting with thousands in need, every single day.
Director Kaspar Astrup Schröder
Writer Kaspar Astrup Schröder
Composer Jon Ekstrand
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Denmark / Sweden / Japan
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 15 February 2026
World premiere 7 March 2025
Also known as
Dear Tomorrow, Dear Tomorrow - Ensom i Tokyo, Ensam i Tokyo, Ensom i Tokyo

Film rating

7.0
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7 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Dear Tomorrow - trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
Dear Tomorrow Trailer | dear tomorrow | kaspar astrup schröder
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