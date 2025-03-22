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5.5
Kinoafisha
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Balane 3
5.5
Balane 3
, 2025
Balane 3
France, Portugal / Documentary / 18+
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About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.5
Tickets
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0
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0
Director
Ico Costa
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 March 2025
Worldwide Gross
$3,296
Production
Terratreme Filmes
Also known as
Balane 3, Балейн 3
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Hudozhestvennyy
17:30
from 600 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Today
from 600 ₽
All cinemas
«Balane 3» now playing
Today
22
Format
All
SUB
Group Screenings
Time
Cinemas
Undeground
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Select a showtime to book tickets online.
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Showtime
20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
Tickets Available
20:50
from 400 ₽
Low price
20:50
from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
17:30
from 600 ₽
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