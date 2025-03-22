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Poster of Balane 3
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Balane 3
5.5

Balane 3

, 2025
Balane 3
France, Portugal / Documentary / 18+
Tickets
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Not going 0
Tickets
Poster of Balane 3
5.5
Tickets
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Director Ico Costa
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 March 2025
Worldwide Gross $3,296
Production Terratreme Filmes
Also known as
Balane 3, Балейн 3

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Hudozhestvennyy
17:30 from 600 ₽
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«Balane 3» now playing

Today 22
Format
Group Screenings
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Hudozhestvennyy
Aleksandrovskiy Sad
2D, SUB
17:30 from 600 ₽
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