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Poster of Bruce Lee Against Supermen
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Bruce Lee Against Supermen
4.3

Bruce Lee Against Supermen

, 1975
Meng long zheng dong
Taiwan / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Bruce Lee Against Supermen
4.3

Synopsis

"The Green Hornet" (a red spandex and cape wearing duo) is called in to assist in rescuing a kidnapped scientist.

Cast

Bruce Li
Fei Lung
Leo Au-Yeung
Jang Il-Do
Tsu Po-lin
Lu Wen Lu
Director Wu Chia-Chun
Writer Ching-Kang Yao
Composer Frankie Chan, Yung-Yu Chen
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Taiwan
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 11 June 1975
Release date
17 June 1976 Germany 18
11 June 1975 Taiwan
17 November 1978 USA R
Production Alpha Motion Picture Company, Alpha Motion Pictures
Also known as
Meng long zheng dong, Bruce Lee Against Supermen, Superdragon vs. Superman, Bruce Lee contre supermen, Bruce Lee contro i supermen, Bruce Lee gegen die Supermänner, Bruce Lee mot supermännen, Bruce Lee proti Supermanu, Bruce Lee Supermani vastu, Bruce Lee Süpermen'e karşı, Bruce Lee Volta ao Ataque, Bruce Lee vs. the Supermen, Bruce Lee, o athanatos arhigos, Brus Li Protiv Supermena, Call Me Dragon, Den grønne hveps, Karaté contre supermen, Mang lung ching dung

Film rating

4.3
Rate 10 votes
4.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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