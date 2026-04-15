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Poster of Avetik
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Avetik
7.0

Avetik

, 1992
Avetik
Armenia, Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Avetik
7.0

Synopsis

A tableaux of poetry and images exploring the historical trauma, identity, and collective memory of the Armenian people centered on an Armenian filmmaker exiled in Berlin.

Cast

Alik Asatryan
Avetik
Mikhail Stepanyan
Young Avetik
Karen Dzhanibekyan
Refugee
Eduard Saribekyan
Kuchak
Samvel Ovazaryan
Armenian King
Geno Lechner
Journalist
Director Don Askarian
Writer Don Askarian
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 4 April 1992
Release date
4 April 1992 Armenia
Production Margarita Woskanjan Filmproduktion
Also known as
Avetik, Аветик, アヴェティック

Film rating

7.0
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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