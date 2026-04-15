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7.0
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Avetik
7.0
Avetik
, 1992
Avetik
Armenia, Germany / Drama / 18+
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7.0
Synopsis
A tableaux of poetry and images exploring the historical trauma, identity, and collective memory of the Armenian people centered on an Armenian filmmaker exiled in Berlin.
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Cast
Alik Asatryan
Avetik
Mikhail Stepanyan
Young Avetik
Karen Dzhanibekyan
Refugee
Eduard Saribekyan
Kuchak
Samvel Ovazaryan
Armenian King
Geno Lechner
Journalist
Director
Don Askarian
Writer
Don Askarian
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Armenia / Germany
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
1992
World premiere
4 April 1992
Release date
4 April 1992
Armenia
Production
Margarita Woskanjan Filmproduktion
Also known as
Avetik, Аветик, アヴェティック
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
10
votes
7
IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
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