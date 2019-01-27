Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Gregory Davis, Nathan Skulnik
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
18 May 2026
World premiere
27 January 2019
Release date
|2 January 2020
|Austria
|
|
|13 February 2020
|Colombia
|
|
|2 January 2020
|Germany
|
|
|13 October 2019
|Great Britain
|
|
|29 August 2019
|Hungary
|
|KN
|13 October 2019
|Ireland
|
|15
|5 March 2020
|Italy
|
|
|12 September 2019
|Netherlands
|
|
|23 August 2019
|USA
|
|
Production
Davis Raynes Productions, Mad Dog Pictures
Also known as
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis, Miles Davis, Inventor do Cool, Miles Davis: Ikona jazzu, Майлз Дэвис: Рождение нового джаза, マイルス・デイヴィス クールの誕生, 邁爾士．戴維斯：酷派祖師爺, 邁爾士戴維斯：酷派的誕生