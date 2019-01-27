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Poster of Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
7.5
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
7.5

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool

, 2019
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
USA / Biography, Documentary, Music / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
7.5
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool - Official trailer
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool  Official trailer

Synopsis

An immersive look at the eventful life and brilliant artistic career of visionary American jazz trumpeter Miles Davis (1926-1991).

Cast

Carl Lumbly
Carl Lumbly
Jimmy Heath
Wayne Shorter
Self
Juliette Gréco
Carlos Santana
Self
Frances Taylor
Self
Joshua Redman
Stanley Crouch
Ron Carter
Clive Davis
Miles Davis
Self
Walter Cronkite
Walter Cronkite
Director Stanley Nelson Jr.
Writer Gregory Davis, Nathan Skulnik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 18 May 2026
World premiere 27 January 2019
Release date
2 January 2020 Austria
13 February 2020 Colombia
2 January 2020 Germany
13 October 2019 Great Britain
29 August 2019 Hungary KN
13 October 2019 Ireland 15
5 March 2020 Italy
12 September 2019 Netherlands
23 August 2019 USA
Production Davis Raynes Productions, Mad Dog Pictures
Also known as
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool, Miles Davis, Miles Davis, Inventor do Cool, Miles Davis: Ikona jazzu, Майлз Дэвис: Рождение нового джаза, マイルス・デイヴィス クールの誕生, 邁爾士．戴維斯：酷派祖師爺, 邁爾士戴維斯：酷派的誕生

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool - Official trailer
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool Official trailer
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