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Poster of Aniki Bobo
7.6
Aniki Bobo - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Aniki Bobo
7.6

Aniki Bobo

, 1942
Aniki-Bóbó
Portugal / Drama, Family / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Aniki Bobo
7.6
Aniki Bobo - Trailer
Aniki Bobo  Trailer

Synopsis

Two schoolboys, Carlitos and Eduardo, fight for the affection of a girl, Teresinha.

Cast

Horácio Silva
Carlitos
Fernanda Matos
António Santos
Eduardo
Nascimento Fernandes
Shopkeeper
Vital dos Santos
Teacher
António Palma
Shop customer
Armando Pedro
Shop employee
António Soares
Pistarim
Feliciano David
Pompeu
Manuel Sousa
'Filófofo'
Antonio Melo Pereira
'Batatinhas'
Director Manoel de Oliveira
Writer Manoel de Oliveira, João Rodrigues de Freitas, Alberto Serpa
Composer Jaime Silva Filho
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Portugal
Runtime 1 hour 11 minutes
Production year 1942
Online premiere 1 May 2026
World premiere 27 December 1943
Release date
16 January 1980 France
4 January 1996 Netherlands
8 December 2010 Portugal
27 December 1943 Spain
Budget 750,000 PTE
Worldwide Gross $5,829
Production Produções António Lopes Ribeiro
Also known as
Aniki Bóbó, Aniki Bobo, Аники-бобо, アニキ・ボボ

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Updated 16 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Aniki Bobo - Trailer
Aniki Bobo Trailer
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