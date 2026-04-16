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7.6
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Aniki Bobo
7.6
Aniki Bobo
, 1942
Aniki-Bóbó
Portugal / Drama, Family / 18+
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7.6
Aniki Bobo
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Two schoolboys, Carlitos and Eduardo, fight for the affection of a girl, Teresinha.
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Cast
Horácio Silva
Carlitos
Fernanda Matos
António Santos
Eduardo
Nascimento Fernandes
Shopkeeper
Vital dos Santos
Teacher
António Palma
Shop customer
Armando Pedro
Shop employee
António Soares
Pistarim
Feliciano David
Pompeu
Manuel Sousa
'Filófofo'
Antonio Melo Pereira
'Batatinhas'
Director
Manoel de Oliveira
Writer
Manoel de Oliveira
,
João Rodrigues de Freitas
,
Alberto Serpa
Composer
Jaime Silva Filho
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Portugal
Runtime
1 hour 11 minutes
Production year
1942
Online premiere
1 May 2026
World premiere
27 December 1943
Release date
16 January 1980
France
4 January 1996
Netherlands
8 December 2010
Portugal
27 December 1943
Spain
Budget
750,000 PTE
Worldwide Gross
$5,829
Production
Produções António Lopes Ribeiro
Also known as
Aniki Bóbó, Aniki Bobo, Аники-бобо, アニキ・ボボ
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Updated 16 April 2026
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