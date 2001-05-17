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Poster of Dark Blue World
7.1
Dark Blue World - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Dark Blue World
7.1

Dark Blue World

, 2001
Tmavomodrý svet
France, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Italy / Action, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Dark Blue World
7.1
Dark Blue World - Official trailer
Dark Blue World  Official trailer

Synopsis

Lt. Franta Slama is a top pilot in the Czech Air Force who is assigned to train a promising young flier, Karel Vojtisek, and they soon become friends. When Nazi Germany invades Czechoslovakia in 1939, they both reject the authority of their new leaders and escape to England where they join other Czech exiles in the RAF. While flying a mission over England, Karel crash lands and happens upon the farmhouse of Susan, a young woman whose husband is in the Navy. Karel soon falls head over heels for Susan but, while they enjoy a brief fling, in time Susan decides she prefers the company of the older and more worldly Franta. As Franta and Karel struggle to maintain their friendship despite their romantic rivalry.

Cast

Ondřej Vetchý
Frantisek Sláma
Krystof Hádek
Krystof Hádek
Karel Vojtisek
Tara Fitzgerald
Tara Fitzgerald
Susan Whitmore
Oldřich Kaiser
Oldřich Kaiser
Jan Machatý
Linda Rybová
Hanicka Pecharova
David Novotný
Bedrich Mrtvý
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Wing Commander Bentley
Jaromír Dulava
Railwayman Kanka
Lukás Kantor
Tom Tom
Miroslav Táborský
Anna Massey
Thure Riefenstein
Director Jan Svěrák
Writer Zdeněk Svěrák
Composer Ondrej Soukup
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Czechia / Denmark / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 26 April 2002
World premiere 17 May 2001
Release date
17 May 2001 Czechia 12+
2 May 2002 Germany 12
10 May 2002 Great Britain 12
28 December 2001 USA R
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,381,183
Production Biograf Jan Sverak, Ceská Televize, Dark Blue World
Also known as
Tmavomodrý svet, Dark Blue World, Un mundo azul oscuro, Amor bajo fuego, Ciemnoniebieski świat, Dark Blue World - Nas Asas do Coração, Det djupa blå, Leidenschaft in dunklen Tagen, Num Céu Azul Escuro, Pilviin piirretty, Sötétkék égbolt, Tmavomodrý svět, Tumesinine maailm, Vathys galazios kosmos, Зияющая синева, ダーク・ブルー

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Dark Blue World - Official trailer
Dark Blue World Official trailer
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Quotes

Susan Are you hungry?
Karel Vojtí?ek Not really... Yes.
Susan Not really - yes?
Karel Vojtí?ek I mean yes. Sorry... My English isn't very well. I mean good.
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