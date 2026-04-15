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Poster of Accumulator 1
6.9
Accumulator 1 - Trailer 1
Kinoafisha Films Accumulator 1
6.9

Accumulator 1

, 1994
Akumulátor 1
Czechia / Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Accumulator 1
6.9
Accumulator 1 - Trailer 1
Accumulator 1  Trailer 1

Synopsis

In this movie, TV sets are full of life. If a person is in TV (e.g. because it was filmed on the street) it has a double that's right in the TV set. This double needs energy from the true character to survive. Each time, the real human watches TV, his Double will pull life energy from him. So there's a mysterious Death-serial. Many persons die in front of their TV set and nobody knows why. Olda, the main character, is one of the persons, that get more and more weak. He is near death, till Fisarek, the natural healer appears. He teaches Olda how he can resist this magic force and how he can fight it.

Cast

Petr Forman
Olda Soukup
Marián Labuda
Marián Labuda
Teacher Zima
Bolek Polívka
Slezák
Jiří Kodet
Vasek Mikulik
Daniela Kolářová
Marta Fisarkova
Rudolf Hrušínský
David Koller
Nada Safratova
Věra Křesadlová
Miriam Kantorková
Otto Sevcík
Ivan Vyskočil
Director Jan Svěrák
Writer Jan Svěrák, Zdeněk Svěrák, Jan Slovák, Václav Sasek
Composer Ondrej Soukup, Jirí Svoboda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1994
Online premiere 30 November 2007
World premiere 4 April 1994
Release date
12 July 2018 Czechia
4 April 1994 USA
Budget $2,000,000
Production Heureka PF
Also known as
Akumulátor 1, Accumulator 1, Akkumulaattori 1, Akkumulátor, Akkumulator 1, Akumulator 1, Аккумулятор, アキュムレーター1, TV story

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Accumulator 1 - Trailer 1
Accumulator 1 Trailer 1
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