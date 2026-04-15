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Poster of Tango Bar
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Tango Bar
6.4

Tango Bar

, 1935
Tango Bar
USA, Argentina / Drama, Musical / 18+
Poster of Tango Bar
6.4

Synopsis

Ricardo Fuentes (Carlos Gardel) leaves Buenos Aires after loosing in horse races to go to Barcelona, where he plans to open a tango bar, a new concept of tango dance show and dance saloon. On the ship he meets Laura Montalván (Rosita Moreno) who happens to be a thief working with a thief pal. Ricardo watches them robbing a lady's bracelet aboard but decides not to report them because he has fallen in love with Laura. Once in Barcelona, he opens the tango bar but Laura's partner tells him he sold the bracelet and now needs to recover it to avoid both Laura and him going to jail.

Cast

Carlos Gardel
Ricardo Fuentes
Rosita Moreno
Laura Montalván
Enrique de Rosas
Comandante Zerrillo
Tito Lusiardo
Juan Carlos Puccini
José Luis Tortosa
Capitán
José Nieto
Colette D'Arville
Chichita
Manuel Peluffo
Manuel González
Suzanne Dulier
La criada de Laura
William Gordon
Mr. Cohen
Carmen Rodríguez
Mrs. Cohen
Director John Reinhardt
Writer Alfredo Le Pera
Composer Alberto Castellanos, Carlos Gardel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 2 minutes
Production year 1935
World premiere 16 July 1935
Release date
16 July 1935 Argentina
Production Exito Productions
Also known as
Tango Bar, Tangó bár, Tango-Bar, Танго Бар

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026

Quotes

Laura Montalván Fuentes! I heard you singing, but wouldn't dare to intrude.
Ricardo Fuentes You did it right.
Laura Montalván But I didn't want to leave without thanking you for what you did for me tonight.
Ricardo Fuentes I did nothing for you! I can very well prevent someone from being robbed, but I wouldn't give anyone away. That's all.
Laura Montalván Fuentes!
Ricardo Fuentes No, Laura. Why do you feel entitled to be what you want everyone to see you are. Hasn't life given you youth, beauty, character? Do you think it's enough of an excuse to be able to live without rich lovers just to steal?
Laura Montalván No...
Ricardo Fuentes Do you think the insolence of pride -another farce- is enough of an excuse to take advantage of silly gamblers?
Laura Montalván No.
Ricardo Fuentes Women who sell themselves can give only what they have. You are much worse than that!: you are the tramp, the cold cell, the cheat...
Laura Montalván Nobody ever talked to me like that!
Ricardo Fuentes That's because nobody loves you as...
Laura Montalván What...
Ricardo Fuentes No... what's the use... Your day is over... Laura Montalván is a couple of diamonds richer and lots of shame poorer. Good-bye.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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