Laura Montalván Fuentes! I heard you singing, but wouldn't dare to intrude.

Ricardo Fuentes You did it right.

Laura Montalván But I didn't want to leave without thanking you for what you did for me tonight.

Ricardo Fuentes I did nothing for you! I can very well prevent someone from being robbed, but I wouldn't give anyone away. That's all.

Laura Montalván Fuentes!

Ricardo Fuentes No, Laura. Why do you feel entitled to be what you want everyone to see you are. Hasn't life given you youth, beauty, character? Do you think it's enough of an excuse to be able to live without rich lovers just to steal?

Laura Montalván No...

Ricardo Fuentes Do you think the insolence of pride -another farce- is enough of an excuse to take advantage of silly gamblers?

Laura Montalván No.

Ricardo Fuentes Women who sell themselves can give only what they have. You are much worse than that!: you are the tramp, the cold cell, the cheat...

Laura Montalván Nobody ever talked to me like that!

Ricardo Fuentes That's because nobody loves you as...

Laura Montalván What...