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Poster of Merry-Go-Round
7.7
Merry-Go-Round - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Merry-Go-Round
7.7

Merry-Go-Round

, 1956
Körhinta
Hungary / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Merry-Go-Round
7.7
Merry-Go-Round - Trailer
Merry-Go-Round  Trailer

Synopsis

In a rural scenery in the throes of difficult changes lives a humble but promising young farmer girl called Mari Pataki. Her father forbids her from seeing the man she loves. The father, above all preoccupied by work on the fields and prospective wealth, decides to give his daughter in marriage to an old but rich man with whom he does business. Land marries land, he says. This seems to be the unyielding rule of the Hungarian peasantry. But the young lover is ready to stand up to any challenge to keep Maris love.

Cast

Mari Törőcsik
Pataki Mari
Ádám Szirtes
Farkas Sándor
Béla Barsi
Pataki István
Manyi Kiss
Patakiné
Antal Farkas
Samu János
Sándor Suka
Sándor Peti
Ervin Kibédi
László Kozák
Andrea Borbíró
Zoltán Makláry
Flóra Kádár
Director Zoltán Fábri
Writer Zoltán Fábri, László Nádasy, Imre Sarkadi
Composer György Ránki
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hungary
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 2 February 1956
Release date
2 February 1956 Hungary
22 October 1956 USSR
Production Mafilm
Also known as
Körhinta, Karussell, Atlıkarınca, Carosello di festa, Carrossel do Amor, Carrusel, Karusell, Karuzela miłości, Merry-Go-Round, Pieni karuselli, Tipota den svinei ton potho, Un petit carrousel de fête, Vrteška, Карусель

Film rating

7.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Merry-Go-Round - Trailer
Merry-Go-Round Trailer
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