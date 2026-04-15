In a rural scenery in the throes of difficult changes lives a humble but promising young farmer girl called Mari Pataki. Her father forbids her from seeing the man she loves. The father, above all preoccupied by work on the fields and prospective wealth, decides to give his daughter in marriage to an old but rich man with whom he does business. Land marries land, he says. This seems to be the unyielding rule of the Hungarian peasantry. But the young lover is ready to stand up to any challenge to keep Maris love.
Körhinta, Karussell, Atlıkarınca, Carosello di festa, Carrossel do Amor, Carrusel, Karusell, Karuzela miłości, Merry-Go-Round, Pieni karuselli, Tipota den svinei ton potho, Un petit carrousel de fête, Vrteška, Карусель