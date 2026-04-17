The documentary series "Born in the USSR" is a unique chronology which began in 1989 and has continued for more than 30 years. The authors follow 20 children from different Republics of the former Soviet Union revisiting their life stories every seven years. The new film focuses on the age of 35 years, the time of adulthood and re-evaluation when a man finds himself at the "midpoint" of his life. This is a series about the coming of age of a generation, the search for oneself, about the human being undergoing changes in the changing world.