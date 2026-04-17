Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Born in the USSR: 35 Up

Born in the USSR: 35 Up

, 2026
Рождённые в СССР: 35 лет
Russia / Documentary
Going 5
Not going 0
Going 5
Not going 0

Synopsis

The documentary series "Born in the USSR" is a unique chronology which began in 1989 and has continued for more than 30 years. The authors follow 20 children from different Republics of the former Soviet Union revisiting their life stories every seven years. The new film focuses on the age of 35 years, the time of adulthood and re-evaluation when a man finds himself at the "midpoint" of his life. This is a series about the coming of age of a generation, the search for oneself, about the human being undergoing changes in the changing world.
Director Sergey Miroshnichenko
Writer Sergey Miroshnichenko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 5 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Also known as
Rozdyonnye v SSSR: 35 let, Рожденные в СССР: 35 лет, Rozdennye v SSSR: 35 let

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more