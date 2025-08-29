When Jihan was six years old, her father flew to Cairo and never returned. Mansur Rashid Kikhia was the Foreign Minister of Libya, ambassador to the United Nations, and a human rights lawyer. After serving in Qaddafi's increasingly brutal regime, he defected from the government and became a peaceful opposition leader. Kikhia was obsessively loyal to his country but ultimately, his determination to reason with Qaddafi led to his disappearance from a hotel in Egypt in 1993.
Cast
Mansur Rashid Kikhia
Muammar Gaddafi
DirectorJihan K
WriterSonja Bertucci, Austin Ray, Khalid Shamis
ComposerTiago Correia-Paulo, Simone Giuliani, Kevin Granville, Aleksander Pankowski Vel Jankowski