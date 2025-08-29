Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of My Father and Qaddafi
8.6
My Father and Qaddafi - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films My Father and Qaddafi
8.6

My Father and Qaddafi

, 2025
My Father and Qaddafi
USA, Libya / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of My Father and Qaddafi
8.6
Going 0
Not going 0
My Father and Qaddafi - Official trailer
My Father and Qaddafi  Official trailer

Synopsis

​​When Jihan was six years old, her father flew to Cairo and never returned. Mansur Rashid Kikhia was the Foreign Minister of Libya, ambassador to the United Nations, and a human rights lawyer. After serving in Qaddafi's increasingly brutal regime, he defected from the government and became a peaceful opposition leader. Kikhia was obsessively loyal to his country but ultimately, his determination to reason with Qaddafi led to his disappearance from a hotel in Egypt in 1993.

Cast

Mansur Rashid Kikhia
Muammar Gaddafi
Director Jihan K
Writer Sonja Bertucci, Austin Ray, Khalid Shamis
Composer Tiago Correia-Paulo, Simone Giuliani, Kevin Granville, Aleksander Pankowski Vel Jankowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Libya
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 29 August 2025
Production Desert Power, Laika Film & Television
Also known as
My Father and Qaddafi, Mój ojciec i Kadafi, بابا و القذافي

Film rating

8.6
Rate 10 votes
8.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
My Father and Qaddafi - Official trailer
My Father and Qaddafi Official trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more