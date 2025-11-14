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Poster of Woman Unchained
7.3
Woman Unchained - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Woman Unchained
7.3

Woman Unchained

, 2025
Desbarrancada
Argentina / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Woman Unchained
7.3
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Woman Unchained - Official trailer
Woman Unchained  Official trailer

Synopsis

1977, Argentina. Gina (37) is obsessively trying to conceive a child with her husband Carlos (58), with whom she previously lost a baby before birth. Carlos is a powerful businessman involved in shady deals with the military during the dictatorship. A former equestrian champion, Gina finds solace in horseback riding to escape the anguish of not becoming a mother. One afternoon, she gives in to the attraction she feels for the stable boy at her riding club. They become lovers, but she soon realizes that love alone cannot heal her wounds. Later, she finds out the army has kidnapped her best friend. In search of help, she turns to a captain from her husband's inner circle – unaware that she's walking into a trap.

Cast

Luis Machín
Luis Machín
Charles
Carla Pandolfi
Gina
Daniel Valenzuela
Nacho Gadano
Elvira Onetto
Elvira Onetto
Francisco Andrade
José María Monje
Héctor
Director Guadalupe Yepes
Writer Laura Santoro, Guadalupe Yepes
Composer Leo Sujatovich, Luna Sujatovich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 November 2025
Release date
11 December 2025 Argentina +16
Budget $490,000
Production Coupage Productions, Del Toro Films, Frame Zero
Also known as
Desbarrancada, Woman Unchained, Zincirlerini Kıran Kadın, В пропасть

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Woman Unchained - Official trailer
Woman Unchained Official trailer
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