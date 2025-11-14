1977, Argentina. Gina (37) is obsessively trying to conceive a child with her husband Carlos (58), with whom she previously lost a baby before birth. Carlos is a powerful businessman involved in shady deals with the military during the dictatorship. A former equestrian champion, Gina finds solace in horseback riding to escape the anguish of not becoming a mother. One afternoon, she gives in to the attraction she feels for the stable boy at her riding club. They become lovers, but she soon realizes that love alone cannot heal her wounds. Later, she finds out the army has kidnapped her best friend. In search of help, she turns to a captain from her husband's inner circle – unaware that she's walking into a trap.