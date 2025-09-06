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Poster of A Dance in Vain
A Dance in Vain - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films A Dance in Vain

A Dance in Vain

, 2025
Wo shi Quan Shi Jie Zui Xing Fu de Bao Bei
China / Drama / 18+
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A Dance in Vain - Official trailer
A Dance in Vain  Official trailer

Synopsis

Monkey has spent years working behind the scenes in a theatre company, barely scraping by in the big city. Day after day, her life feels stuck on repeat. In 2020, her boyfriend, Leo, returned to his hometown and took his own life. Since then, his absence has lingered like a shadow, haunting every street she walks, every breath she takes. Caught in the same routines, she tries to reach out, to share the weight of her exhaustion. But all she hears is: “You should be grateful. You’re already so lucky.”

Cast

Cici Wang
Monkey
Yufang Wu
Yi Du
Director Lee Hongchi
Writer Lee Hongchi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country China
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 September 2025
Production Southie Films
Also known as
Wo shi Quan Shi Jie Zui Xing Fu de Bao Bei, A Dance in Vain, Танец впустую, 我是全世界最幸福的宝贝

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Updated 15 April 2026

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A Dance in Vain - Official trailer
A Dance in Vain Official trailer
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