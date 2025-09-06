Monkey has spent years working behind the scenes in a theatre company, barely scraping by in the big city. Day after day, her life feels stuck on repeat. In 2020, her boyfriend, Leo, returned to his hometown and took his own life. Since then, his absence has lingered like a shadow, haunting every street she walks, every breath she takes. Caught in the same routines, she tries to reach out, to share the weight of her exhaustion. But all she hears is: “You should be grateful. You’re already so lucky.”