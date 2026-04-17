The mysterious death of a family patriarch during Holy Week forces his three estranged granddaughters to return to their ancestral home, where their simmering resentments explode just as a vengeful supernatural presence begins to terrorize them. Anchored to a sinister religious statue known as the 13th Apostle, the entity targets the youngest great-granddaughter, Faye, using her as a vessel to unearth the family's darkest secrets. The family must solve the truth behind the suspicious death to confront a horrifying legacy, realizing that the silent, wooden saints have witnessed every sin and that their survival depends on exposing a truth far more terrifying than any ghost.