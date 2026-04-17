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Poster of The Hallowed
Kinoafisha Films The Hallowed

The Hallowed

, 2026
Poon
Philippines / Drama, Horror
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Poster of The Hallowed
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Synopsis

The mysterious death of a family patriarch during Holy Week forces his three estranged granddaughters to return to their ancestral home, where their simmering resentments explode just as a vengeful supernatural presence begins to terrorize them. Anchored to a sinister religious statue known as the 13th Apostle, the entity targets the youngest great-granddaughter, Faye, using her as a vessel to unearth the family's darkest secrets. The family must solve the truth behind the suspicious death to confront a horrifying legacy, realizing that the silent, wooden saints have witnessed every sin and that their survival depends on exposing a truth far more terrifying than any ghost.

Cast

Jaclyn Jose
Gina Pareño
Lotlot De Leon
Allen Dizon
Bembol Roco
Kelvin Miranda
Rico Barrera
Janice De Belen
Director Adolfo Alix Jr.
Writer Jerry Gracio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Also known as
Poon, The Hallowed, Статуи святых

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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