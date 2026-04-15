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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Game of Thrones Film

Untitled Game of Thrones Film

Untitled Game of Thrones Film
USA / Fantasy / 18+

Synopsis

Plot TBA; follows the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen, taking place roughly 300 years before the events of the Game of Thrones series.
Writer George Raymond Richard Martin, Beau Willimon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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