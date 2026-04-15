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Untitled Game of Thrones Film
Untitled Game of Thrones Film
Untitled Game of Thrones Film
USA / Fantasy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Synopsis
Plot TBA; follows the original conqueror Aegon I Targaryen, taking place roughly 300 years before the events of the Game of Thrones series.
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Writer
George Raymond Richard Martin
,
Beau Willimon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
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