Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Octet

Octet

Octet
USA / Musical / 18+

Synopsis

Eight internet-obsessed people meet in a church basement and lock their phones in a box. The “octet” struggle with digital dependency and chart their compulsions using only “the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”

Cast

Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried
Jessica
Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler
Velma
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Paula
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Karly
Gaten Matarazzo
Gaten Matarazzo
Toby
Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff
Henry
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman
Marvin
Paul-Jordan Jansen
Ed
Director Lin-Manuel Miranda
Writer Dave Malloy
Composer Dave Malloy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production 5000 Broadway Productions, Best Kept Secret Productions, Broadway.com
Also known as
Octet

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more