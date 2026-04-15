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Octet
Octet
Octet
USA / Musical / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Eight internet-obsessed people meet in a church basement and lock their phones in a box. The “octet” struggle with digital dependency and chart their compulsions using only “the analog vibrancy of their own voices.”
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Cast
Amanda Seyfried
Jessica
Rachel Zegler
Velma
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Paula
Phillipa Soo
Karly
Gaten Matarazzo
Toby
Jonathan Groff
Henry
Tramell Tillman
Marvin
Paul-Jordan Jansen
Ed
Director
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Writer
Dave Malloy
Composer
Dave Malloy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
5000 Broadway Productions, Best Kept Secret Productions, Broadway.com
Also known as
Octet
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Film rating
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Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
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