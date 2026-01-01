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Kinoafisha Films Uchitel fehtovaniya

Uchitel fehtovaniya

Russia / Sport, Drama / 18+

Cast

Yuri Stoyanov
Yuri Stoyanov
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Sofya Kashtanova
Sofya Kashtanova
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Dmitry Chebotaryov
Ulyana Pylaeva
Ulyana Pylaeva
Sergey Shanin
Sergey Shanin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia

Film rating

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