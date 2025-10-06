Frustrated by failure and public humiliation, Lily, a wannabe YouTuber, finds herself with no other option but to work for a new social media app named ‘Kathartist,’ where users create content using their smart glasses. Little does she know, this app is actually a front for a cult worshiping the almighty Algorithm, brainwashing failed content makers like her for recruitment. As she becomes more involved, Lily becomes successful but grows increasingly vulnerable to Gabe, a worldwide famous influencer known for his reaction videos, particularly those targeting Lily’s original content.