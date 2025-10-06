Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of In Algorithm We Trust
5.9
Kinoafisha Films In Algorithm We Trust
5.9

In Algorithm We Trust

, 2025
In Algorithm We Trust
Turkey / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of In Algorithm We Trust
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Frustrated by failure and public humiliation, Lily, a wannabe YouTuber, finds herself with no other option but to work for a new social media app named ‘Kathartist,’ where users create content using their smart glasses. Little does she know, this app is actually a front for a cult worshiping the almighty Algorithm, brainwashing failed content makers like her for recruitment. As she becomes more involved, Lily becomes successful but grows increasingly vulnerable to Gabe, a worldwide famous influencer known for his reaction videos, particularly those targeting Lily’s original content.

Cast

Meric Aral
Stella Maris
Meral Çetinkaya
Meral Çetinkaya
Suna Yıldızoğlu
Anne
Chris Wall
Avatar
Peter Klempner
Gabe
Jess Alfonso
Headhunter
Nathan Bassett
Donnie Boy
Ferdinand Kurtulus
Miracle Kid
Kenny R. Laurie
Alex
Merve Oruç
Trendy Mendy
Luke W. Webb
Luke the Duke
Director Melik Saraçoglu, Hakkı Kurtuluş
Writer Hakkı Kurtuluş, Melik Saraçoglu
Composer Avi Medina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 October 2025
Production Films for Ferdinand FFF, Iki Film
Also known as
In Algorithm We Trust

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more