Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Pupa
Kinoafisha Films Pupa

Pupa

, 2026
പ്യൂപ്പ
India / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Pupa
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Jeevan arrives at a motel named Malabar Lodge after a journey from Malabar to Varanasi. However, he soon realizes that the place he's ended up in is far from safe. He locks himself in his room. But A sex worker named Kajal manages to enter the room using subtle tactics. she initiates a conversation.They slowly become friendly. As the night progresses, several other individuals arrive at the brothel under various circumstances. It leads to inner changes in each character. "Pupa" is a blend of romance, suspense, and drama. It reminds us that within every human being lies a primitive creature in the process of evolution.

Cast

Jeevesh Varghese
Hrudaya
Promod Padiyath
Geomy George
Director Tony sukumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 February 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more