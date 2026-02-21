Jeevan arrives at a motel named Malabar Lodge after a journey from Malabar to Varanasi. However, he soon realizes that the place he's ended up in is far from safe. He locks himself in his room. But A sex worker named Kajal manages to enter the room using subtle tactics. she initiates a conversation.They slowly become friendly. As the night progresses, several other individuals arrive at the brothel under various circumstances. It leads to inner changes in each character. "Pupa" is a blend of romance, suspense, and drama. It reminds us that within every human being lies a primitive creature in the process of evolution.