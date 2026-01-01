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8.3
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Saat Pake Bandha
8.3
Saat Pake Bandha
, 1963
Saat Pake Bandha
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
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8.3
Synopsis
A young girl,Archana, falls in love with Sukhendu, an educated young man. Her father gladly accepts Sukhendu as his son-in-law. But Sukhendu’s income and nature come in way of this marriage.
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Cast
Suchitra Sen
Soumitra Chatterjee
Chhaya Devi
Pahadi Sanyal
Molina Devi
Tarun Kumar
Director
Ajoy Kar
Writer
Nripendrakrishna Chatterjee
,
Ashutosh Mukherjee
Composer
Hemanta Mukherjee
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 13 minutes
Production year
1963
World premiere
31 March 1963
Release date
31 March 1963
India
Also known as
Saat Pake Bandha, Брачные клятвы
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
8.3
IMDb
Showtimes
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