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Poster of Saat Pake Bandha
8.3
Kinoafisha Films Saat Pake Bandha
8.3

Saat Pake Bandha

, 1963
Saat Pake Bandha
India / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Saat Pake Bandha
8.3

Synopsis

A young girl,Archana, falls in love with Sukhendu, an educated young man. Her father gladly accepts Sukhendu as his son-in-law. But Sukhendu’s income and nature come in way of this marriage.

Cast

Suchitra Sen
Soumitra Chatterjee
Chhaya Devi
Pahadi Sanyal
Molina Devi
Tarun Kumar
Director Ajoy Kar
Writer Nripendrakrishna Chatterjee, Ashutosh Mukherjee
Composer Hemanta Mukherjee
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 13 minutes
Production year 1963
World premiere 31 March 1963
Release date
31 March 1963 India
Also known as
Saat Pake Bandha, Брачные клятвы

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
8.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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