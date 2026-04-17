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4.8
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Busboys
4.8
Busboys
, 2026
Busboys
USA / Comedy
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4.8
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Busboys
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Synopsis
A pair of idiot friends believe that if they become waiters, all of their problems will be solved. They aren't entirely wrong, but they aren't entirely right.
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Cast
David Spade
Markie Montgomery
Theo Von
Steefen 'Steef' Barn
Bobby Lee
Jay Pharoah
Nate Diaz
Kirk Fox
Carlo Rota
Susan Berger
Jimmy Gonzales
Murderball
Leah McKendrick
Romina
Arturo Del Puerto
Gregor
Michelle Ortiz
April
Director
Jonah Feingold
Writer
David Spade
,
Theo Von
Composer
Hari Dafusia
,
Chad Courneya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
16 June 2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026
Australia
MA 15+
17 April 2026
Canada
14A
30 April 2026
New Zealand
R16
17 April 2026
USA
R
Budget
$3,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$2,653,796
Production
Night
Also known as
Busboys, Помощники официантов
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Film rating
4.8
Rate
10
votes
4.2
IMDb
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Best Comedies
Updated 15 April 2026
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