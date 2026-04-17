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Poster of Busboys
4.8
Busboys - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Busboys
4.8

Busboys

, 2026
Busboys
USA / Comedy
Trailers
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Poster of Busboys
4.8
Going 0
Not going 0
Busboys - Trailer
Busboys  Trailer

Synopsis

A pair of idiot friends believe that if they become waiters, all of their problems will be solved. They aren't entirely wrong, but they aren't entirely right.

Cast

David Spade
David Spade
Markie Montgomery
Theo Von
Steefen 'Steef' Barn
Bobby Lee
Bobby Lee
Jay Pharoah
Jay Pharoah
Nate Diaz
Kirk Fox
Carlo Rota
Susan Berger
Jimmy Gonzales
Jimmy Gonzales
Murderball
Leah McKendrick
Romina
Arturo Del Puerto
Gregor
Michelle Ortiz
April
Director Jonah Feingold
Writer David Spade, Theo Von
Composer Hari Dafusia, Chad Courneya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 16 June 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026 Australia MA 15+
17 April 2026 Canada 14A
30 April 2026 New Zealand R16
17 April 2026 USA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,653,796
Production Night
Also known as
Busboys, Помощники официантов

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 15 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Busboys - Trailer
Busboys Trailer
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