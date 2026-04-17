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7.6
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My Little Moon
7.6
My Little Moon
, 2026
My Little Moon
USA, Iran / Drama
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7.6
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Synopsis
An Iranian and an American teenager connect online during Iran's "Woman, Life, Freedom" uprising. As tensions grow, their digital friendship becomes a lifeline-offering hope, empathy, and strength amid fear and social upheaval.
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Cast
Natalia Estefania Polo
Melissa
Elham Bagheri
Brent Kublick
John
Nikole Lee Amateau
Elizabeth
Matthew Fairman
Leo
Ramin Madani
Groom
Elnaz Sepantamehr
Mona
Gia Garcia O'Hearn
Bride
Director
Ali Atshani
Writer
Ali Atshani
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Iran
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
17 April 2026
Production
American Brightlight Film Productions
Also known as
My Little Moon, Моя маленькая луна
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes
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