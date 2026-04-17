Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of My Little Moon
7.6
Kinoafisha Films My Little Moon
7.6

My Little Moon

, 2026
My Little Moon
USA, Iran / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of My Little Moon
7.6
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An Iranian and an American teenager connect online during Iran's "Woman, Life, Freedom" uprising. As tensions grow, their digital friendship becomes a lifeline-offering hope, empathy, and strength amid fear and social upheaval.

Cast

Natalia Estefania Polo
Melissa
Elham Bagheri
Brent Kublick
John
Nikole Lee Amateau
Elizabeth
Matthew Fairman
Leo
Ramin Madani
Groom
Elnaz Sepantamehr
Mona
Gia Garcia O'Hearn
Bride
Director Ali Atshani
Writer Ali Atshani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Iran
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Production American Brightlight Film Productions
Also known as
My Little Moon, Моя маленькая луна

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more