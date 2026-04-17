August and Eleanor, vampire siblings, take on the task of introducing the recently transformed Maria to their supernatural world and compete to see who can best represent its traditions and customs. Tensions between the various species have long existed in this world, but thanks to the efforts of August and Eleanor, an alliance has been forged between them. The only species left outside the alliance are the witches. They refuse to cooperate and seek to destroy the others. Realizing their weakness against other supernatural beings, the witches take a desperate step: they resurrect the first and most ancient witch, who in the distant past unwittingly gave rise to the vampire and werewolf bloodlines. Now she returns with the goal of correcting her "mistake" and restoring the strength of the witch bloodline.

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