Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Vampires of Norwich
The Vampires of Norwich - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Vampires of Norwich

The Vampires of Norwich

, 2026
Вампирите от Норич
Bulgaria / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
Trailers
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Vampires of Norwich
Going 0
Not going 0
The Vampires of Norwich - Trailer
The Vampires of Norwich  Trailer

Synopsis

August and Eleanor, vampire siblings, take on the task of introducing the recently transformed Maria to their supernatural world and compete to see who can best represent its traditions and customs. Tensions between the various species have long existed in this world, but thanks to the efforts of August and Eleanor, an alliance has been forged between them. The only species left outside the alliance are the witches. They refuse to cooperate and seek to destroy the others. Realizing their weakness against other supernatural beings, the witches take a desperate step: they resurrect the first and most ancient witch, who in the distant past unwittingly gave rise to the vampire and werewolf bloodlines. Now she returns with the goal of correcting her "mistake" and restoring the strength of the witch bloodline.

Cast

Ева Георгиева
Боби Цанков
Viktor Angelov
Александра Гърдева
Валерия Войкова - Вал
Director Христо Христов - Зипо
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026
Release date
17 April 2026 Bulgaria

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 14 April 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Vampires of Norwich - Trailer
The Vampires of Norwich Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more