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The Day She Returns
5.9
The Day She Returns
, 2026
그녀가 돌아온 날
South Korea / Drama
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5.9
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Synopsis
She has just finished the shoot of an independent film and now has to give three interviews about it. Afterwards, in her acting class, her teacher asks her to reenact the interviews. But for some reason, she is unable to remember them.
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Cast
Song Seon-mi
Ha Seong-guk
Park Mi-so
Yunhee Cho
Director
Hong Sang-soo
Writer
Hong Sang-soo
Composer
Hong Sang-soo
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 February 2026
Release date
6 May 2026
South Korea
15
Worldwide Gross
$25,036
Production
Jeonwonsa Film
Also known as
Geunyeoga doraon nal, The Day She Returns, Dzień, w którym ona wraca, В тот день, когда она вернулась
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
14
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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