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Poster of The Day She Returns
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Day She Returns
5.9

The Day She Returns

, 2026
그녀가 돌아온 날
South Korea / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of The Day She Returns
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

She has just finished the shoot of an independent film and now has to give three interviews about it. Afterwards, in her acting class, her teacher asks her to reenact the interviews. But for some reason, she is unable to remember them.

Cast

Song Seon-mi
Song Seon-mi
Ha Seong-guk
Park Mi-so
Yunhee Cho
Director Hong Sang-soo
Writer Hong Sang-soo
Composer Hong Sang-soo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 February 2026
Release date
6 May 2026 South Korea 15
Worldwide Gross $25,036
Production Jeonwonsa Film
Also known as
Geunyeoga doraon nal, The Day She Returns, Dzień, w którym ona wraca, В тот день, когда она вернулась

Film rating

5.9
Rate 14 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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