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Nancy
5.5
Nancy
, 2025
Nancy
Argentina / Drama / 18+
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5.5
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Cast
Camila Peralta
Luciano Ledesma
Luciano Ledesma
Director
Luciano Zito
,
Luciano Zito
Writer
Luciano Zito
Composer
Jackson Souvenirs
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Argentina
Runtime
1 hour 14 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 April 2025
Production
Frutacine
Also known as
Nancy, Нэнси
More
Film rating
5.5
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 16 April 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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