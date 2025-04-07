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Poster of Nancy
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Nancy
5.5

Nancy

, 2025
Nancy
Argentina / Drama / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Nancy
5.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Camila Peralta
Camila Peralta
Luciano Ledesma
Luciano Ledesma
Director Luciano Zito, Luciano Zito
Writer Luciano Zito
Composer Jackson Souvenirs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Argentina
Runtime 1 hour 14 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 April 2025
Production Frutacine
Also known as
Nancy, Нэнси

Film rating

5.5
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 16 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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