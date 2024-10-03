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Poster of Abah and His Band
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Abah and His Band
7.2

Abah and His Band

, 2025
Abá e Sua Banda
Brazil / Adventure, Animation / 18+
Poster of Abah and His Band
7.2

Synopsis

A kingdom of fruits. A king with no strength to keep ruling. An orphan prince who does not accept his fate. A world at imminent risk. These are some of the ingredients of Abah, an adventure movie full of humor, in which we can follow the young Pineapple prince’s trajectory and his conflicts with his dreams and responsibilities. It is a story of acceptance and personal growth. A portrait of a brief moment of prince Abah’s life: a transition from his unripe childhood to the new colors of maturity.

Cast

Filipe Bragança
Abá
Zezé Motta
Titikaba
Rafael Infante
Robson Nunes
Juca
Carol Valença
Ana
Gabriel Avellar
Jabuticabinha
Gabriel Avellar
Jabuticabinha
Rafael Infante
Melão Rosa
Mauro Ramos
Rei Caxi
Carol Valença
Ana
Director Humberto Avelar, Humberto Avelar
Writer César Coelho, Daniel Fraiha, Sílvia Fraiha, Sylvio Gonçalves
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 3 October 2024
Release date
17 April 2025 Brazil L
Production Fraiha Produções, Studio Z Design and Animation
Also known as
Abá e Sua Banda, Abá y su banda, Abah and His Band, Аба и его группа

Cartoon rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 15 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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