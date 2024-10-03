A kingdom of fruits. A king with no strength to keep ruling. An orphan prince who does not accept his fate. A world at imminent risk. These are some of the ingredients of Abah, an adventure movie full of humor, in which we can follow the young Pineapple prince’s trajectory and his conflicts with his dreams and responsibilities. It is a story of acceptance and personal growth. A portrait of a brief moment of prince Abah’s life: a transition from his unripe childhood to the new colors of maturity.
Cast
Filipe Bragança
Abá
Zezé Motta
Titikaba
Rafael Infante
Robson Nunes
Juca
Carol Valença
Ana
Gabriel Avellar
Jabuticabinha
Gabriel Avellar
Jabuticabinha
Rafael Infante
Melão Rosa
Mauro Ramos
Rei Caxi
Carol Valença
Ana
DirectorHumberto Avelar, Humberto Avelar
WriterCésar Coelho, Daniel Fraiha, Sílvia Fraiha, Sylvio Gonçalves