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Poster of Die Before You Die
6.4
Die Before You Die - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Die Before You Die
6.4

Die Before You Die

, 2024
Die Before You Die
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Die Before You Die
6.4
Die Before You Die - trailer
Die Before You Die  trailer

Synopsis

A hot-headed influencer finds himself trapped six feet underground after an internet challenge goes dramatically wrong.

Cast

Priya Blackburn
Mim Shaikh
Ziad Abaza
Ghazwan Alsafadi
Matt Desmier
Falah Hashim
Director Dan Pringle
Writer Dan Pringle
Composer Nina Humphreys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 4 October 2024
World premiere 23 March 2024
Production White Lantern Film
Also known as
Die Before You Die, Umrzeć przed śmiercią

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb

Film Trailers

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Die Before You Die - trailer
Die Before You Die Trailer
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