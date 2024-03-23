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6.4
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Die Before You Die
6.4
Die Before You Die
, 2024
Die Before You Die
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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6.4
Die Before You Die
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
A hot-headed influencer finds himself trapped six feet underground after an internet challenge goes dramatically wrong.
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Cast
Priya Blackburn
Mim Shaikh
Ziad Abaza
Ghazwan Alsafadi
Matt Desmier
Falah Hashim
Director
Dan Pringle
Writer
Dan Pringle
Composer
Nina Humphreys
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
4 October 2024
World premiere
23 March 2024
Production
White Lantern Film
Also known as
Die Before You Die, Umrzeć przed śmiercią
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Film rating
6.4
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10
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6.4
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