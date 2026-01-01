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Poster of Special Section
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Special Section
7.6

Special Section

, 1975
Section spéciale
France, Germany, Italy / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Special Section
7.6

Synopsis

In Nazi-occupied France, a German officer is assassinated. The Germans demand justice, and the Vichy government is quick to capitulate. Unable to apprehend the actual culprits, Minister of Justice Joseph Barthélémy decides the execution of token Frenchmen will suffice, but the problem is finding judges and jurors eager to participate in a sham trial of innocent men. The solution is a Special Section, a court comprised of individuals handpicked for this exact purpose.

Cast

Louis Seigner
Michael Lonsdale
Claude Piéplu
Pierre Dux
Heinz Bennent
Michel Galabru
Director Costa-Gavras
Writer Jorge Semprún, Costa-Gavras, Hervé Villeré
Composer Éric Demarsan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1975
World premiere 23 April 1975
Release date
23 April 1975 France U
Production Reggane Films, Les Productions Artistes Associés, Goriz Films
Also known as
Section spéciale, Special Section, Bijzondere afdeling, De måste dömas, De måtte dø, Erikoisryhmä, L'affare della sezione speciale, Med kald beregning, Preki sud, Secção Especial, Sección especial, Sekcja specjalna, Sessão Especial de Justiça, Sondertribunal - Jeder kämpft für sich allein, Ειδικό δικαστήριο, Специальное отделение, スペシャル・セクション

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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