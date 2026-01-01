France, Germany, Italy / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+
7.6
Synopsis
In Nazi-occupied France, a German officer is assassinated. The Germans demand justice, and the Vichy government is quick to capitulate. Unable to apprehend the actual culprits, Minister of Justice Joseph Barthélémy decides the execution of token Frenchmen will suffice, but the problem is finding judges and jurors eager to participate in a sham trial of innocent men. The solution is a Special Section, a court comprised of individuals handpicked for this exact purpose.
ProductionReggane Films, Les Productions Artistes Associés, Goriz Films
Also known as
Section spéciale, Special Section, Bijzondere afdeling, De måste dömas, De måtte dø, Erikoisryhmä, L'affare della sezione speciale, Med kald beregning, Preki sud, Secção Especial, Sección especial, Sekcja specjalna, Sessão Especial de Justiça, Sondertribunal - Jeder kämpft für sich allein, Ειδικό δικαστήριο, Специальное отделение, スペシャル・セクション
Film rating
7.6
Rate10 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.