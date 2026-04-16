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Hurjet's Game
Hurjet's Game
, 2025
Aslan Hürkuş 4: Hürjet Oyunda
Turkey / Animation / 18+
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Synopsis
The story of Aslan and his friends, who find themselves on a planet called Minigen after a portal opens as a result of an accident, and Hürkuş and Hürjet, who embark on an adventure to find them.
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Cast
Duygu Biçer
Fatih Özkul
Elif Gizem Aykul
Hakan Coşar
Yağmur Sergen
Şivan Binici
İsmet Numanoğlu
Director
Halil Öztürk
,
Semih Turalı
,
H. Sinan Güngör
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Turkey
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2025
World premiere
16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Cartoon rating
0.0
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Updated 14 April 2026
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