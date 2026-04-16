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Poster of Hurjet's Game
Kinoafisha Films Hurjet's Game

Hurjet's Game

, 2025
Aslan Hürkuş 4: Hürjet Oyunda
Turkey / Animation / 18+
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Poster of Hurjet's Game
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Synopsis

The story of Aslan and his friends, who find themselves on a planet called Minigen after a portal opens as a result of an accident, and Hürkuş and Hürjet, who embark on an adventure to find them.

Cast

Duygu Biçer
Fatih Özkul
Elif Gizem Aykul
Hakan Coşar
Yağmur Sergen
Şivan Binici
İsmet Numanoğlu
Director Halil Öztürk, Semih Turalı, H. Sinan Güngör
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 April 2026
Release date
16 April 2026 UAE 18TC

Cartoon rating

0.0
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Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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