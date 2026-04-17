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Poster of The Sky Is the Same Color Everywhere
Kinoafisha Films The Sky Is the Same Color Everywhere

The Sky Is the Same Color Everywhere

, 2026
آسمان همه جا یک رنگ است
Iran / Drama
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Synopsis

"The Sky is the Same Color Everywhere" is the story of a woman who, at the crossroads of motherhood and womanhood, between duty and desire, decides to fly from her golden cage in search of a different sky.

Cast

Nooshin Masoudian
Hamidreza Abbasi
Shahram Ebrahimi
Director Khamidreza Gazemi
Writer Khamidreza Gazemi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Iran
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 17 April 2026

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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