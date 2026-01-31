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Poster of The Arab
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The Arab
7.6

The Arab

, 2026
The Arab
Algeria, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia / Drama
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Poster of The Arab
7.6
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Synopsis

Haroun is an old bachelor who has lived in Oran for several years. A retired civil servant, he leads a reclusive life until the day he meets Kamel in a bar—a journalist to whom he tells an incredible story dating back to 1942. He claims to be the brother of ‘the Arab’ killed in a story told in one of the most famous novels of the 20th century, ‘The Stranger’ by Albert Camus. An Arab with an erased name: Moussa. Through anger, assertions, details, and confidences, Haroun finally convinces the journalist to listen to his story. His confession is a cry of freedom and distress—but above all, a cry of revolt: against an abusive mother, against a country that failed to achieve true independence, against a book, and against a famous French writer.

Cast

Ahmed Benaissa
Haroun
Hiam Abbass
Hiam Abbass
Umm Haroun
Dali Benssalah
Haroun (young)
Nabil Asli
Kamel
Amina Ben Ismaïl
Grégoire Monsaingeon
Grégoire Monsaingeon
Mustapha Ayad
Raphaël Thiéry
Brahim Derris
Moussa
Choumeyssa Nassah
Amar Guermoud
Amina Ben Ismail
Director Malek Bensmaïl
Writer Jacques Fieschi, Kamel Daoud, Malek Bensmaïl
Composer Nicolas Rabaeus
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Algeria / Belgium / France / Switzerland / Saudi Arabia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 31 January 2026
Release date
4 November 2026 France
Production Hikayet Films, Imagofilm Lugano, RSI-Radiotelevisione Svizzera
Also known as
The Arab, L'Arabe, Тот самый араб

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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