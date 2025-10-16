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Poster of The Flock - Steampunk Version
Kinoafisha Films The Flock - Steampunk Version

The Flock - Steampunk Version

, 2025
Revoada - Versão Steampunk
Brazil / Action, Animation / 18+
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Poster of The Flock - Steampunk Version
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Synopsis

"The Flock – Steampunk Version" takes place in a semi-arid region of the Brazilian Northeast, beginning with the invasion of government troops – the infamous Volante – into the camp of a feared group of outlaws led by the notorious Captain. Under the command of the ruthless Shotgun, the soldiers kill the great leader and his companion, Maria. On the opposite bank of the river, a subgroup led by the respected bandit New Moon witnesses the massacre from afar. From that moment on, New Moon swears revenge, though his group also becomes a target of the violent Volante.
Director Ducca Rios
Writer José Umberto, Ana Claudia Caldas, Amanda Aouad, Ducca Rios
Composer Lirinha, Ducca Rios, Luciano Silva
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Brazil
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 October 2025
Budget 100,000 BRL
Production Basset Hound Filmes, Origem Produtora de Conteúdo
Also known as
Revoada - Versão Steampunk, The Flock - Steampunk Version, Стая - стимпанк-версия

Cartoon rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 14 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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