"The Flock – Steampunk Version" takes place in a semi-arid region of the Brazilian Northeast, beginning with the invasion of government troops – the infamous Volante – into the camp of a feared group of outlaws led by the notorious Captain. Under the command of the ruthless Shotgun, the soldiers kill the great leader and his companion, Maria. On the opposite bank of the river, a subgroup led by the respected bandit New Moon witnesses the massacre from afar. From that moment on, New Moon swears revenge, though his group also becomes a target of the violent Volante.
DirectorDucca Rios
WriterJosé Umberto, Ana Claudia Caldas, Amanda Aouad, Ducca Rios