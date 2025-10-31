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Echoes of the Orient
Echoes of the Orient
, 2025
Echoes of the Orient
Japan / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
At Sasaki Midori's concert, Takahashi Rin is suddenly proposed to by Chinese painter Zhao Buliang. Henceforth, everything becomes different.
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Cast
Zhang Ninghao
Tamura Motoko
Motoko Tamura
Mizuho Osu
Director
Yang Liping
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Japan
Runtime
2 hours 37 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
31 October 2025
Also known as
Echoes of the Orient, Безымянные птицы
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Best Films of 2025
Updated 14 April 2026
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