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Poster of Echoes of the Orient
Kinoafisha Films Echoes of the Orient

Echoes of the Orient

, 2025
Echoes of the Orient
Japan / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis

At Sasaki Midori's concert, Takahashi Rin is suddenly proposed to by Chinese painter Zhao Buliang. Henceforth, everything becomes different.

Cast

Zhang Ninghao
Tamura Motoko
Motoko Tamura
Mizuho Osu
Director Yang Liping
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Japan
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 31 October 2025
Also known as
Echoes of the Orient, Безымянные птицы

Film rating

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