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Journey There
8.9
Journey There
, 2025
Journey There
South Korea / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Chun-hee is left alone in the world after the sudden death of her husband. Faced with her own illness, she puts her life in order, but she intends to keep the appointment she made with her husband for an assisted suicide.
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Cast
Kim Hye-ok
Justin H. Min
Kong Min-jeong
Kim Jong-goo
Director
Kim Jin-yu
Writer
Kim Jin-yu
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
2 hours 3 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
20 September 2025
Production
Pado Production
Also known as
Journey There, Путешествие в дальние края
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
12
votes
9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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