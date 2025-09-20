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Poster of Journey There
8.9
Kinoafisha Films Journey There
8.9

Journey There

, 2025
Journey There
South Korea / Drama / 18+
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Poster of Journey There
8.9
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Synopsis

Chun-hee is left alone in the world after the sudden death of her husband. Faced with her own illness, she puts her life in order, but she intends to keep the appointment she made with her husband for an assisted suicide.

Cast

Kim Hye-ok
Justin H. Min
Justin H. Min
Kong Min-jeong
Kim Jong-goo
Director Kim Jin-yu
Writer Kim Jin-yu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 September 2025
Production Pado Production
Also known as
Journey There, Путешествие в дальние края

Film rating

8.9
Rate 12 votes
9 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 24 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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