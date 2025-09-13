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The Napa Boys
6.6
The Napa Boys
, 2025
The Napa Boys
USA / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
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The Napa Boys
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Synopsis
Jack Jr, Miles Jr and the whole gang are back for one last wine-soaked journey prompted by the mysterious "Sommelier." Joined this time by Puck, a fan of The Napa Boys comics, the group will learn about love, loss, friendship and viticulture.
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Cast
Armen Weitzman
Sarah Ramos
Riki Lindhome
Steve Agee
DJ Qualls
Mike Mitchell
Director
Nick Corirossi
Writer
Armen Weitzman
,
Nick Corirossi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
17 April 2026
World premiere
13 September 2025
Release date
27 February 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$45,690
Production
Sunset Rose Pictures
Also known as
The Napa Boys
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Film rating
6.6
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10
votes
6.5
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