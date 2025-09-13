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Poster of The Napa Boys
6.6
The Napa Boys - trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Napa Boys
6.6

The Napa Boys

, 2025
The Napa Boys
USA / Adventure, Comedy / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of The Napa Boys
6.6
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The Napa Boys - trailer
The Napa Boys  trailer

Synopsis

Jack Jr, Miles Jr and the whole gang are back for one last wine-soaked journey prompted by the mysterious "Sommelier." Joined this time by Puck, a fan of The Napa Boys comics, the group will learn about love, loss, friendship and viticulture.

Cast

Armen Weitzman
Sarah Ramos
Riki Lindhome
Riki Lindhome
Steve Agee
Steve Agee
DJ Qualls
DJ Qualls
Mike Mitchell
Director Nick Corirossi
Writer Armen Weitzman, Nick Corirossi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 17 April 2026
World premiere 13 September 2025
Release date
27 February 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $45,690
Production Sunset Rose Pictures
Also known as
The Napa Boys

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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