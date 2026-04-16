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Jerry West: The Logo
Jerry West: The Logo
, 2026
Jerry West: The Logo
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport
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Jerry West: The Logo
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Synopsis
Traces the life and career of Jerry West, the former LA Laker who is widely considered one of the NBA greats.
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Cast
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal
Director
Kenya Barris
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
16 April 2026
World premiere
16 April 2026
Production
Khalabo Ink Society, Propagate
Also known as
Jerry West: The Logo
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Jerry West: The Logo
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