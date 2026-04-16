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Poster of Jerry West: The Logo
Jerry West: The Logo - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Jerry West: The Logo

Jerry West: The Logo

, 2026
Jerry West: The Logo
USA / Biography, Documentary, Sport
Trailers
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Poster of Jerry West: The Logo
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Jerry West: The Logo - trailer
Jerry West: The Logo  trailer

Synopsis

Traces the life and career of Jerry West, the former LA Laker who is widely considered one of the NBA greats.

Cast

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant
Magic Johnson
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal
Director Kenya Barris
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 16 April 2026
World premiere 16 April 2026
Production Khalabo Ink Society, Propagate
Also known as
Jerry West: The Logo

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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Jerry West: The Logo - trailer
Jerry West: The Logo Trailer
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