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Poster of Don't Make Me Bless You
Kinoafisha Films Don't Make Me Bless You

Don't Make Me Bless You

, 2026
Don't Make Me Bless You
USA / Drama
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Synopsis

Don't Make Me Bless You is a gripping urban drama about Raine, a salon owner who falls for Dre, a charming ex-con rebuilding his life after prison. a dangerous cycle of control and violence, forcing Raine to confront the truth about love

Cast

Joseph Mason
Shavon Majoi
LeQuasha Harden
Tabitha Myles
Jarric Tucker
Kellae Renae
Writer Darrell Session
Composer Darrell Session
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 15 April 2026
World premiere 15 April 2026
Production A Darrell Session Film
Also known as
Don't Make Me Bless You

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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