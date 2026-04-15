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Don't Make Me Bless You
Don't Make Me Bless You
, 2026
Don't Make Me Bless You
USA / Drama
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Synopsis
Don't Make Me Bless You is a gripping urban drama about Raine, a salon owner who falls for Dre, a charming ex-con rebuilding his life after prison. a dangerous cycle of control and violence, forcing Raine to confront the truth about love
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Cast
Joseph Mason
Shavon Majoi
LeQuasha Harden
Tabitha Myles
Jarric Tucker
Kellae Renae
Writer
Darrell Session
Composer
Darrell Session
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
15 April 2026
World premiere
15 April 2026
Production
A Darrell Session Film
Also known as
Don't Make Me Bless You
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