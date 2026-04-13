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Red Rabbit Lodge
Red Rabbit Lodge
, 2026
Red Rabbit Lodge
Australia / Horror
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Red Rabbit Lodge
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Synopsis
In an attempt to put her traumatic past behind her Abigail Mason moves to Red Rabbit Lodge, a sanctuary for foreign students. Unbeknownst to her, he house has a history of blood, mayhem and a sadistic killer residing within the walls.
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Cast
Andrew Steel
Matt James
Cate Feldmann
Kevin Khachan
Taleisha Bonora
Stephanie Kula
Writer
Kevin Khachan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Australia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
13 April 2026
World premiere
13 April 2026
Budget
$50,000
Production
Studio Magnetica
Also known as
Red Rabbit Lodge
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