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Red Rabbit Lodge - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Red Rabbit Lodge

Red Rabbit Lodge

, 2026
Red Rabbit Lodge
Australia / Horror
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Red Rabbit Lodge - trailer
Red Rabbit Lodge  trailer

Synopsis

In an attempt to put her traumatic past behind her Abigail Mason moves to Red Rabbit Lodge, a sanctuary for foreign students. Unbeknownst to her, he house has a history of blood, mayhem and a sadistic killer residing within the walls.

Cast

Andrew Steel
Matt James
Cate Feldmann
Kevin Khachan
Taleisha Bonora
Stephanie Kula
Writer Kevin Khachan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 13 April 2026
World premiere 13 April 2026
Budget $50,000
Production Studio Magnetica
Also known as
Red Rabbit Lodge

Film rating

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Film Trailers

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Red Rabbit Lodge - trailer
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