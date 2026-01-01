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Poster of Vintage Car
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Vintage Car
6.8

Vintage Car

, 1957
Dedecek automobil
Czechoslovakia / Comedy, History / 18+
Poster of Vintage Car
6.8

Synopsis

The history of motoring in Bohemia begins when Laurin and Klement founded a factory for the production of motorcycles. In 1904, the first motorcycle races were held in Dourdan, France, in which Czechs also participated. Czech mechanic František and Nanette, daughter of French mechanic Frontenac, met and fell in love there. Czech racer Vondřich finished second due to a breakdown. In 1905, the race was held again, Vondřich insured himself with a suitcase of spare parts and won. Nanette and František, who had been writing to each other all year, met again. After motorcycles, cars began to be produced everywhere, and in 1909 their first race was organized in Gaillon, France. The Czech racer Count Kolovrat won. His mechanic František married his beloved Nanette in the local church.

Cast

Raymond Bussières
Ginette Pigeon
Ludek Munzar
Radovan Lukavský
Josef Hlinomaz
Annette Poivre
Director Alfréd Radok
Writer Adolf Branald, Alfréd Radok
Composer Jan F. Fischer, J.S. Fischer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 29 March 1957
Release date
29 March 1957 Czechoslovakia
Production Studio Hraných Filmov Bratislava
Also known as
Dedecek automobil, Bunicul automobil, El abuelo automóvil, Großvater Automobil, Pierwszy wyścig, Vintage Car, Старый автомобиль

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
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