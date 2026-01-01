The history of motoring in Bohemia begins when Laurin and Klement founded a factory for the production of motorcycles. In 1904, the first motorcycle races were held in Dourdan, France, in which Czechs also participated. Czech mechanic František and Nanette, daughter of French mechanic Frontenac, met and fell in love there. Czech racer Vondřich finished second due to a breakdown. In 1905, the race was held again, Vondřich insured himself with a suitcase of spare parts and won. Nanette and František, who had been writing to each other all year, met again. After motorcycles, cars began to be produced everywhere, and in 1909 their first race was organized in Gaillon, France. The Czech racer Count Kolovrat won. His mechanic František married his beloved Nanette in the local church.