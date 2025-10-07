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Poster of State of Firsts
7.4
State of Firsts -
Kinoafisha Films State of Firsts
7.4

State of Firsts

, 2025
State of Firsts
USA / Biography, Documentary / 18+
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Poster of State of Firsts
7.4
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State of Firsts -
State of Firsts 

Synopsis

A documentary that follows Sarah McBride’s groundbreaking first year in Congress as the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. legislature, State of Firsts captures her battle against relentless political attacks. As MAGA Republicans ban her from restrooms and publicly misgender her, McBride confronts threats and discrimination with resilience. Focused on meaningful policy work over partisan conflict, she draws inspiration from historical figures who overcame adversity, offering a powerful look at perseverance in the face of systemic opposition.

Cast

Sarah McBride
Director Chase Joynt
Writer Rachel Lears
Composer Becky Gebhardt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 October 2025
Production Level Ground Productions, Optimist, XTR
Also known as
State of Firsts

Film rating

7.4
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7.4 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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