A documentary that follows Sarah McBride’s groundbreaking first year in Congress as the first openly transgender person elected to the U.S. legislature, State of Firsts captures her battle against relentless political attacks. As MAGA Republicans ban her from restrooms and publicly misgender her, McBride confronts threats and discrimination with resilience. Focused on meaningful policy work over partisan conflict, she draws inspiration from historical figures who overcame adversity, offering a powerful look at perseverance in the face of systemic opposition.