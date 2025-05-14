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Poster of Reedland
6.5
Reedland - official trailer [subtitled]
Kinoafisha Films Reedland
6.5

Reedland

, 2025
Rietland
Netherlands, Belgium / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Reedland
6.5
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Reedland - official trailer [subtitled]
Reedland  official trailer [subtitled]

Synopsis

When reed cutter Johan discovers the lifeless body of a girl on his land, he is overcome by an ambiguous sense of guilt. While taking care of his granddaughter, he sets out on a quest to track down evil.

Cast

Gerrit Knobbe
Loïs Reinders
Susan Beijer
Vincent Linthorst
Lana Lush
Mirthe Labree
Director Sven Bresser, Sven Bresser
Writer Sven Bresser, Sven Bresser
Composer Lyckle de Jong, Mitchel van Dinther
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 14 May 2025
Release date
4 December 2025 Brazil 14
3 December 2025 France
2 April 2026 Greece
9 October 2025 Netherlands 9
4 December 2025 Switzerland 16
Worldwide Gross $679
Production Viking Film, A Private View, Netherlands Film Production Incentive
Also known as
Rietland, Reedland, Nendrynas, Reedland: Um Crime Obscuro

Film rating

6.5
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Reedland - official trailer [subtitled]
Reedland Official trailer [subtitled]
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