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Reedland
6.5
Reedland
, 2025
Rietland
Netherlands, Belgium / Drama / 18+
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Reedland
official trailer [subtitled]
official trailer [subtitled]
Synopsis
When reed cutter Johan discovers the lifeless body of a girl on his land, he is overcome by an ambiguous sense of guilt. While taking care of his granddaughter, he sets out on a quest to track down evil.
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Cast
Gerrit Knobbe
Loïs Reinders
Susan Beijer
Vincent Linthorst
Lana Lush
Mirthe Labree
Director
Sven Bresser
,
Sven Bresser
Writer
Sven Bresser
,
Sven Bresser
Composer
Lyckle de Jong
,
Mitchel van Dinther
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Netherlands / Belgium
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
14 May 2025
Release date
4 December 2025
Brazil
14
3 December 2025
France
2 April 2026
Greece
9 October 2025
Netherlands
9
4 December 2025
Switzerland
16
Worldwide Gross
$679
Production
Viking Film, A Private View, Netherlands Film Production Incentive
Also known as
Rietland, Reedland, Nendrynas, Reedland: Um Crime Obscuro
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Film rating
6.5
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6.5
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Reedland
Official trailer [subtitled]
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