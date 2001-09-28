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Poster of Work in Progress
7.3
Work in Progress - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Work in Progress
7.3

Work in Progress

, 2001
En construcción
Spain, France / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Work in Progress
7.3
Work in Progress - trailer
Work in Progress  trailer

Synopsis

An author spends a year and a half filming what happens as a new apartment building is built in a neighborhood of Barcelona.

Cast

Juana Rodríguez Molina
Iván Guzmán Jiménez
Juan López López
Juanma López
Pedro Robles
Santiago Segade
Director José Luis Guerín
Writer José Luis Guerín
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 28 September 2001
Release date
10 September 2008 France
19 October 2001 Spain
Worldwide Gross $289,762
Production Ovídeo TV
Also known as
En construcción, En construcció, En construction, Építkezés, Ve výstavbe, W budowie, Work in Progress, Стройка

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Work in Progress - trailer
Work in Progress Trailer
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