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7.3
Kinoafisha
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Work in Progress
7.3
Work in Progress
, 2001
En construcción
Spain, France / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Work in Progress
trailer
trailer
Synopsis
An author spends a year and a half filming what happens as a new apartment building is built in a neighborhood of Barcelona.
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Cast
Juana Rodríguez Molina
Iván Guzmán Jiménez
Juan López López
Juanma López
Pedro Robles
Santiago Segade
Director
José Luis Guerín
Writer
José Luis Guerín
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
2 hours 5 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
28 September 2001
Release date
10 September 2008
France
19 October 2001
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$289,762
Production
Ovídeo TV
Also known as
En construcción, En construcció, En construction, Építkezés, Ve výstavbe, W budowie, Work in Progress, Стройка
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
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