Delia, a young Romanian girl, comes to Bucharest with her parents to collect a prize she has won in a contest organized by a soft-drinks company. The prize is a beautiful new car. All Delia has to do now is appear in front of the camera in a commercial. All goes well until it becomes clear that Delia and her parents have very different ideas about what to do with the new car. Meanwhile, the contest's sponsor needs a radiant prize-winner with a gleaming smile. A wicked satire and a psychological portrait of a society perverted by its slavery to capitalism and consumerism
CountryBelgium / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
Runtime1 hour 39 minutes
Production year2009
World premiere7 February 2009
Release date
8 May 2009
Romania
Budget€650,000
Worldwide Gross$9,998
ProductionHI Film Productions, Circe Films, Romania Film
Also known as
Cea mai fericita fata din lume, The Happiest Girl in the World, Cea mai fericitã fatã din lume, La chica más feliz del mundo, A legboldogabb lány a világon, Dünya'nın En Mutlu Kızı, La fille la plus heureuse du monde, Najsretnija djevojka na svijetu, Najszczęśliwsza dziewczyna na świecie, Το πιο ευτυχισμένο κορίτσι στον κόσμο, Най-щастливото момиче на света, Самая счастливая девушка на свете, 世界上最快樂的女孩