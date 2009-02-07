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Poster of The Happiest Girl in the World
6.9
The Happiest Girl in the World - the happiest girl in the world
Kinoafisha Films The Happiest Girl in the World
6.9

The Happiest Girl in the World

, 2009
Cea mai fericita fata din lume
Belgium, France, Japan, Netherlands, Romania / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Happiest Girl in the World
6.9
The Happiest Girl in the World - the happiest girl in the world
The Happiest Girl in the World  the happiest girl in the world

Synopsis

Delia, a young Romanian girl, comes to Bucharest with her parents to collect a prize she has won in a contest organized by a soft-drinks company. The prize is a beautiful new car. All Delia has to do now is appear in front of the camera in a commercial. All goes well until it becomes clear that Delia and her parents have very different ideas about what to do with the new car. Meanwhile, the contest's sponsor needs a radiant prize-winner with a gleaming smile. A wicked satire and a psychological portrait of a society perverted by its slavery to capitalism and consumerism

Cast

Vasile Muraru
Serban Pavlu
Andi Vasluianu
Alexandru Georgescu
Doru Catanescu
Andreea Bosneag
Director Radu Jude
Writer Radu Jude, Augustina Stanciu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Belgium / France / Japan / Netherlands / Romania
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 7 February 2009
Release date
8 May 2009 Romania
Budget €650,000
Worldwide Gross $9,998
Production HI Film Productions, Circe Films, Romania Film
Also known as
Cea mai fericita fata din lume, The Happiest Girl in the World, Cea mai fericitã fatã din lume, La chica más feliz del mundo, A legboldogabb lány a világon, Dünya'nın En Mutlu Kızı, La fille la plus heureuse du monde, Najsretnija djevojka na svijetu, Najszczęśliwsza dziewczyna na świecie, Το πιο ευτυχισμένο κορίτσι στον κόσμο, Най-щастливото момиче на света, Самая счастливая девушка на свете, 世界上最快樂的女孩

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Happiest Girl in the World - the happiest girl in the world
The Happiest Girl in the World The happiest girl in the world
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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