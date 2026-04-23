Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Unbeatable: Road to Tokyo
Unbeatable: Road to Tokyo
, 2026
Yengilmas. Tokioga yo'l
Uzbekistan / Action, Adventure, Crime
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Going
0
Not going
0
Unbeatable: Road to Tokyo
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Philippe Reinhardt
Mr. X
Masaya Katô
Javohir Zakirov
Anastasia Shiga
Saida Rametova
Richard Lee Wilson
Walsh
Oleg Galahov
Minister of Boxing Federation of The Russian Federation
Boir Kholmirzaev
Anton Korablev
Bookmaker
Osamu Yamamoto
Ivan Nenashev
Coach Farkhutdinov
Director
Akrom Isakov
Writer
Sergey Kuzminykh
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Uzbekistan
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
23 April 2026
Release date
23 April 2026
Uzbekistan
12+
Production
Conglomerate
Also known as
Unbeatable: Road to Tokyo
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 12 April 2026
Film Trailers
All trailers
Unbeatable: Road to Tokyo
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree