Sabir aka is an honest and hardworking craftsman. He has been following the right path all his life and living an honest life. His only dream is to go to Hajj. He saves money to go on the pilgrimage with his wife, Khalida, and patiently waits for his turn. However, life has prepared unexpected trials for him. His dear friend Shokir aka dies and his house is destroyed in a fire. Shokir aka's widowed daughter Mastura and her disabled child are left homeless. Sabir aka decides to use the money he saved for the Hajj to build them a house. Unfortunately, this does not please some hypocritical and hateful people in the neighborhood. They spread slanderous rumors about Sabir aka.