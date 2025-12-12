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Poster of Farz
Farz - Teaser
Kinoafisha Films Farz

Farz

, 2025
Farz
Uzbekistan / Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Farz
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Farz - Teaser
Farz  Teaser

Synopsis

Sabir aka is an honest and hardworking craftsman. He has been following the right path all his life and living an honest life. His only dream is to go to Hajj. He saves money to go on the pilgrimage with his wife, Khalida, and patiently waits for his turn. However, life has prepared unexpected trials for him. His dear friend Shokir aka dies and his house is destroyed in a fire. Shokir aka's widowed daughter Mastura and her disabled child are left homeless. Sabir aka decides to use the money he saved for the Hajj to build them a house. Unfortunately, this does not please some hypocritical and hateful people in the neighborhood. They spread slanderous rumors about Sabir aka.

Cast

Матякуб Матчанов
Sayyora Yunusova
Tohir Saidov
Rustam Karimov
Mohichekhra Islomova
Director Sarvar Karimov
Writer Ochilbek Hamidov, Sarvar Karimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Uzbekistan
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 December 2025
Release date
19 March 2026 Uzbekistan 16+

Film rating

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Updated 12 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Farz - Teaser
Farz Teaser
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