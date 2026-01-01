Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Capitol vs. Capitol
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Capitol vs. Capitol
6.2

Capitol vs. Capitol

, 2025
Capitol vs. Capitol
Spain / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Capitol vs. Capitol
6.2

Synopsis

The assault on the Capitol, documented by its own protagonists. A choreography of chaos, explosions, prayers, and selfies, laced with populist propaganda, inflammatory ideologies, and online anger.
Director Javier Horcajada
Writer Javier Horcajada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $557
Production Sideral Cinema
Also known as
Capitol vs. Capitol, Capitolio vs. Capitolio

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Guru
Guru
2025, France, Thriller
Yooz
Yooz
2025, China / Iran, Animation
Korolyok moey lyubvi
Korolyok moey lyubvi
2026, Russia / India, Comedy, Musical
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more