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6.2
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Capitol vs. Capitol
6.2
Capitol vs. Capitol
, 2025
Capitol vs. Capitol
Spain / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.2
Synopsis
The assault on the Capitol, documented by its own protagonists. A choreography of chaos, explosions, prayers, and selfies, laced with populist propaganda, inflammatory ideologies, and online anger.
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Director
Javier Horcajada
Writer
Javier Horcajada
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain
Production year
2025
Worldwide Gross
$557
Production
Sideral Cinema
Also known as
Capitol vs. Capitol, Capitolio vs. Capitolio
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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