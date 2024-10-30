Enrique lives with his grandmother in a small village in the “Hungry Valley,” while his mother Martina works far away, relying on Enrique to complete various tasks in hopes of saving enough money to reunite. When he’s not working for his mother, Enrique spends his summer riding mopeds with his friends. However, Martina soon becomes the subject of village gossip, as her intentions may not be as honorable as they once seemed. With the help of his friends, Enrique uncovers her true nature and must decide whether to remain loyal to his mother or forge his own path and cut ties with her.
Cast
Michal Záchenský
Eňo
Eva Mores
Eňova mama
Jana Olhová
Babka
Attila Mokos
Pan Strelák
Marek Geisberg
Adam Suniar
Adam
Július Olha
Julo
Dominik Vetrak
Domino
Daniel Bystriansky
Cifo
Ivan Martinka
Ďulo
Pavol Cinka
Števo
DirectorKatarína Gramatová
WriterIgor Engler, Katarína Gramatová, Ivan Ostrochovský, Veronika Gregusová, Jana Kákosová