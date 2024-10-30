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Poster of Promise I'll Be Fine
7.2
Promise I'll Be Fine - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Promise I'll Be Fine
7.2

Promise I'll Be Fine

, 2024
Hore je nebo, v doline som ja
Czechia, Slovakia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Promise I'll Be Fine
7.2
Promise I'll Be Fine - Trailer
Promise I'll Be Fine  Trailer

Synopsis

Enrique lives with his grandmother in a small village in the “Hungry Valley,” while his mother Martina works far away, relying on Enrique to complete various tasks in hopes of saving enough money to reunite. When he’s not working for his mother, Enrique spends his summer riding mopeds with his friends. However, Martina soon becomes the subject of village gossip, as her intentions may not be as honorable as they once seemed. With the help of his friends, Enrique uncovers her true nature and must decide whether to remain loyal to his mother or forge his own path and cut ties with her.

Cast

Michal Záchenský
Eňo
Eva Mores
Eňova mama
Jana Olhová
Babka
Attila Mokos
Pan Strelák
Marek Geisberg
Adam Suniar
Adam
Július Olha
Julo
Dominik Vetrak
Domino
Daniel Bystriansky
Cifo
Ivan Martinka
Ďulo
Pavol Cinka
Števo
Director Katarína Gramatová
Writer Igor Engler, Katarína Gramatová, Ivan Ostrochovský, Veronika Gregusová, Jana Kákosová
Composer Jonny Hawkins, Juan Villamor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia / Slovakia
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 2 May 2026
World premiere 30 October 2024
Release date
2 October 2025 Czechia
25 September 2025 Slovakia
Worldwide Gross $9,416
Production DRYEYE Film, NOCHI FILM
Also known as
Hore je nebo, v doline som ja, Promise, I'll Be Fine, Nade mną niebo, w dolinie ja, Nahoře nebe, v dolině já, Promise I'll Be Fine, Utekáč, 大丈夫と約束して

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 12 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Promise I'll Be Fine - Trailer
Promise I'll Be Fine Trailer
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