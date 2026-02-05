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But it is cruel.

Sister Mary Clare But it is cruel.

Sometimes people steal children from families.

Sister Mary Clare Sometimes people steal children from families.

The music for the film “Holy Days” was composed by Karl Sölve Steven.

The film “Holy Days” was directed by Nathalie Boltt.

The runtime of the film “Holy Days” is 1 hour 41 minutes.

The film “Holy Days” is rated 5.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.9/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Holy Days” was on 5 February 2026.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.