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Poster of Holy Days
5.9
Holy Days - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Holy Days
5.9

Holy Days

, 2026
Holy Days
New Zealand, Canada / Comedy, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Holy Days
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0
Holy Days - Trailer
Holy Days  Trailer

Synopsis

When young Brian discovers plans to close a convent of delightfully eccentric nuns, he sets off with them on a wild road trip across New Zealand to save their home.

Cast

Judy Davis
Judy Davis
Sister Agnes
Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes
Sister Luke
Jacki Weaver
Jacki Weaver
Sister Mary Clare
Jonny Brugh
Father Findlay
Nathalie Boltt
Nathalie Boltt
Liz
Craig Hall
Craig Hall
Joe Collins
John Bach
Bishop Chaytor
Elijah Tamati
Brian Collins
Tanea Heke
Patricia Ngata
Dior Manaia Tamati
Beth Collins
Tom Hart
Petrol Attendant
Eneka Burroughs
Director Nathalie Boltt
Writer Nathalie Boltt, Joy Cowley
Composer Karl Sölve Steven
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country New Zealand / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
13 August 2026 Australia PG
27 March 2026 Canada
14 August 2026 Great Britain 12A
14 August 2026 Ireland 12A
26 February 2026 New Zealand
27 March 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,525,285
Production Velvet Moss, Lily Pictures, CBC Films
Also known as
Holy Days

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 October 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Holy Days - Trailer
Holy Days Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Sister Mary Clare Sometimes people steal children from families.
[pause]
Sister Mary Clare But it is cruel.

Frequently asked questions about the film “Holy Days”

When is the premiere of the film “Holy Days”?

The world premiere of the film “Holy Days” was on 5 February 2026.

What is the rating of the film “Holy Days”?

The film “Holy Days” is rated 5.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.9/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Holy Days”?

The runtime of the film “Holy Days” is 1 hour 41 minutes.

Who directed the film “Holy Days”?

The film “Holy Days” was directed by Nathalie Boltt.

How much did the film “Holy Days” gross?

The film “Holy Days” grossed $1,525,285 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Holy Days”?

The music for the film “Holy Days” was composed by Karl Sölve Steven.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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