5.9Holy Days
Holy Days, 2026
New Zealand, Canada / Comedy, Drama
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Synopsis
When young Brian discovers plans to close a convent of delightfully eccentric nuns, he sets off with them on a wild road trip across New Zealand to save their home.
Cast
Jonny Brugh
Father Findlay
Elijah Tamati
Brian Collins
Tanea Heke
Patricia Ngata
Dior Manaia Tamati
Beth Collins
Tom Hart
Petrol Attendant
Eneka Burroughs
Director Nathalie Boltt
Writer Nathalie Boltt, Joy Cowley
Composer Karl Sölve Steven
Film details
Country New Zealand / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
|13 August 2026
|Australia
|PG
|27 March 2026
|Canada
|14 August 2026
|Great Britain
|12A
|14 August 2026
|Ireland
|12A
|26 February 2026
|New Zealand
|27 March 2026
|USA
Worldwide Gross $1,525,285
Production Velvet Moss, Lily Pictures, CBC Films
Also known as
Holy Days
Updated 12 October 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Frequently asked questions about the film “Holy Days”
When is the premiere of the film “Holy Days”?
The world premiere of the film “Holy Days” was on 5 February 2026.
What is the rating of the film “Holy Days”?
The film “Holy Days” is rated 5.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 5.9/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Holy Days”?
The runtime of the film “Holy Days” is 1 hour 41 minutes.
Who directed the film “Holy Days”?
The film “Holy Days” was directed by Nathalie Boltt.
How much did the film “Holy Days” gross?
The film “Holy Days” grossed $1,525,285 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Holy Days”?
The music for the film “Holy Days” was composed by Karl Sölve Steven.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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